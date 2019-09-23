INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

Chick-fil-A, Purdue

Despite protests from faculty and the student body president against Chick-fil-A over LGBT issues, Purdue University is letting the restaurant chain stay on campus.

Some students and faculty members protested the fast food restaurant because of its CEO has spoken out against same-sex marriage.

Purdue University Vice Provost for Diversity and Inclusion Dr. John Gates was included in the statement, stressing that inclusion means welcoming Chick-fil-A not rejecting it because of its biblical beliefs on human sexuality.

Walmart car seats

Walmart is ending its first-ever car seat recycling nine days earlier than planned.

The trade-in event, which offers a $30 gift card for bringing an old car seat to nearly 4,000 Walmart stores, ended the program Saturday due to overwhelming response.

The event began Sept. 16 and was originally expected to end Sept. 30.

Walmart e-cigs

Walmart will stop selling all e-cigarettes in its U.S. stores, citing regulatory uncertainty around the vaping devices.

The world’s biggest retailer said it would stop carrying the devices after it winds down its current inventory of e-cigarettes. It carries a variety of e-cig brands, including market leader Juul.

Facebook

Facebook has suspended tens of thousands of apps from the platform for privacy reasons.

The removals come as part of an ongoing investigation into how developers use data, which the company started after the Cambridge Analytica scandal in March 2018. The news also reveals that the platform is home to more problematic apps than previously thought.