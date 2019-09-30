INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

Working from home

More than 1 in 20 Americans now usually work from home, according to the Census Bureau.

Telework has recently overtaken public transit as the third-most-popular commuting method in the country.

Three in four workers, or more than 11 million people, still drive alone to the office or factory each day.

GM strike

Monday will mark the 15th day of the GM strike, when workers will begin getting strike pay that breaks down to $50 per weekday.

That comes to $6.25 an hour, below the federal minimum wage of $7.25.

GM agreed to pay for the striking workers’ health care last week which was seen as a signal that the strike could be drawing to a close after several rounds of talks.

CVS

CVS has stopped selling Zantac products at its drug stores.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned that the popular heartburn drug could contain low levels of a probable human carcinogen.

There is no recall of the product but customers who purchased these products at CVS can return them for a refund.

Amazon

Amazon’s new mesh network could enable the company to track your phone’s location, even if you don’t use its Wifi or products.

A mesh network is a wireless network where each device communicates with one another, working to transmit data across the network.

But privacy watchdogs days the mesh network could enable Amazon to get data about the location of your devices even if you don’t shop on Amazon.