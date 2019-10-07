INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

Tech start ups

Indianapolis companies are getting the attention of tech investors.

M-25, a Chicago-based investment firm, ranks Indianapolis fourth in the Midwest.

Indianapolis ranks especially high for access to resources.

Also, Lafayette was 14th, which was impressive for a smaller city.

Bloomington was 17th.

Walmart

Walmart is offering free grocery delivery this month.

Try out the free delivery service with a $50 grocery purchase at Grocery.Walmart.co or on the free Walmart app and use code “homefree” at checkout through Oct. 31.

The world’s largest retailer is offering the freebie to entice shoppers to try the service as it begins rolling out a new grocery delivery subscription program.

China trade

The U.S. – China trade dispute will be back in focus as talks resume Thursday.

If no agreement is reached, tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese imports increase on Oct. 15.

Meanwhile, the FBI has repeatedly warned U.S. universities about visiting researchers stealing intellectual property on behalf of China, according to Fox Business.

Tariffs

The expansive array of wines, cheeses, produce, meat and seafood imported to the United States from EU countries are caught up in a trade war.

They are subject to tariffs starting October 18.

European wine and cheese plates could go up in price.