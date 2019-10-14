INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

PG&E blackout

California’s recent blackout episode triggered the strongest sales ever for Boxpower, the maker of a turnkey solar power and battery unit in a box.



The company build self-contained and automated solar power systems out of shipping containers or on shipping pallets.

Farm trade

White House trade official Peter Navarro said farmers will “quickly” feel the effects of a partial trade agreement struck between the U.S. and China Friday.

He says China not only will be buying twice as much as they had historically but they’re also going to lower their significant barriers to entry. So, there’s going to be a boom in farm country.

Google

Google banned predatory payday load apps from the Play store.

Those who were banned have personal loans where the annual percentage is 36% or higher.

To no one’s surprise, affected lenders aren’t happy – this forces them to either lower their rates or bow out entirely.

Apple

Apple stock hit an all-time high Friday.

Apple has a lot of its components for its phones and its supply chain is deeply embedded there.

The phase one of a China deal is seen as positive for Apple.