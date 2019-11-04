INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

Lilly

Lilly stock has slumped so far in 2019, but a group of insiders, including CEO David Ricks have been buying shares of the drug giant.

Barron’s reports chairman and CEO Ricks paid $500,000 on Oct. 29 for 4,600 Lilly shares.

Other executives are buying as well.

Typically, when insiders buy that is a positive sign for the company because it shows they believe the stock price will rise.

UAW

The UAW is sending its new contract deal to 55,000 rank and file workers Monday.

The Ford workers would get 4% lump sum payments in the first and third years of the contract and 3% increases in the second and fourth years, according to a summary posted by the union.

It also preserves health care coverage.

Sports

Americans legally wagered a record amount on sports in September.

The American Gaming Association says the amount reached $1.4 billion.

Of that total, 40% of wagers originated in Nevada, the largest state sports betting market, which reported the third-largest amount handled in its history.

Target

For the third year in a row, Target will offer a special 10% discount on one purchase between now and the 11th to all military personnel, veterans and their families in stores and online.

Eligible shoppers need to register to verify eligibility. To get verified and learn more, click here.