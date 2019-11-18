INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

Disney + hackers

Hackers have already broken into some Disney + account and put log-in information on the internet for sale.

The users have been locked out of their accounts.

Disney has not yet commented.

Fitbit

Several Fitbit users told CNBC they started searching for an alternative to their fitness trackers as soon as they heard of Google’s acquistion of the company.

The people cited a distrust of Google’s data privacy practices.

Users said their perception of Google as an owner of a health tracker caused them to look to competitors like Apple Watch.

Google said it will buy Fitbit for $2 billion.

Travel

The rush to get home after this year’s Thanksgiving holiday could make Dec. 1 the busiest travel day in history.

TSA said nearly 2.8 million people will travel that Sunday through U.S. airports, the apex of an 11-day travel period with more than 26.8 million traveling through security lines and boarding planes.

That’s a double-digit increase over last year.

Plane

U.S. air-safety regulators are considering ways to alter fundamentally how they certify aircraft.

The possible changes come after the Boeing 737 Max was involved in two crashes.

The Wall Street Journal said the head of the FAA Stephen Dickson says there should be more dialogue between the FAA and plane makers over the course of the development of a new jet.

Some travel and aviation experts have complained that the relationship between the FAA and the plane makers is too cozy.