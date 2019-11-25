INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

Indiana employment rate

Indiana’s unemployment rate remained at a nearly two-decade low in October.

Indiana hit 3.2% unemployment in September, then remained there in October. That’s the lowest rate since December 2000.

But the Hoosier state has lost about 5,200 total jobs this year, with manufacturing losing the most.

Youtube surgery videos

Tens of thousands of surgery-related videos are on Youtube and the number keeps climbing every year.

Some doctors say that medical students and residents rely on Youtube to fill in gaps in their their training.

For that reason, some medical experts are calling for better vetting and curation of the content.

Microsoft AI

IBM’s “project debater” artificial intelligence software was used to assist two teams of humans as they squared off in a debate.

The debate was over the proposition that artificial intelligence will do more harm than good.

“Project Debater” is a software system designed by IBM that can extract and catergorize arguments from either text or audio, and then summarize those positions, presenting them through synthesized speech.

AT&T 5G

AT&T’s next 5G network is going live in December.

At least intially, the service won’t be much better than what you get with 4G.

When it comes to 5G, however, the phone will only work on AT&T’s low-band 5G that launches around the same time. Thep hone won’t be able to use the millimeter-wave network AT&T turned on in parts of 21 cities, a service the company calls “5G Plus.”

Indianapolis is one of the cities the company says will get the low spectrum 5G in the coming weeks.