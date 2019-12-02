INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

UAW, Fiat Chrysler

Fiat Chrysler confirmed in a statement that it had reached a tentative agreement with the UAW but declined to provide details.

The proposed deal, which must be ratified by Fiat Chrysler’s workers, is the last of three new labor contracts the UAW has negotiated with the Detroit car companies.

The agreement covers about 47,00 union-represented factory workers.

Personal loan debt

Personal loans are growing at an 11% annual clip, according to Experian, faster than student loan or credit card balances.

Borrowers with excellent credit can achieve savings by using personal loans for large projects, like home improvement.

Credit card debt can be consolidated into personal loan, but origination fees, potentially high-interest rates and lack of perks make this a less appealing option for borrowers with a lower credit score.

Black Friday

Black Friday sales for brick-and-mortar stores dropped 6.2% after shopping on Thanksgiving Day rose 2.3%, according to ShopperTrak data.

That’s even as online sales Friday hit a record.

Eight of the 10 busiest shopping days are still to come in 2019, according to ShopperTrak.

Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday smashed records with $3.6 billion in online sales, according to Adobe Analytics data released Sunday.

Saturday’s online sales record represents 18% year-over-year growth, according to Adobe.