INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

Boeing

Boeing is considering either halting or further cutting production of the 737 Max amid growing uncertainty over the troubled airplane’s return to service.

The Wall Street Journal says a decision is likely to come Monday.

Cutting production would likely lead to job cuts at Boeing and its suppliers and could hurt airlines which were waiting on the 737 Max to return to service.

Walmart

Walmart has been focused on sustainability since 2005.

One of the company’s most recent – and ambitious – initiatives is Project Gigaton.

Launched in 2017, its goal is to reduce 1 gigaton of greenhouse gas emissions from the company’s supply chains by 2030.

Both energy and agriculture are industries where Walmart says it could see a significant reduction in carbon emissions.

Cigna

Cigna is using artificial intelligence to see if patients are taking their medicine.

The system aggregates medical, pharmacy, lab and biometric data to tell if a patient is responding to treatment as expected.

More healthcare organizations are looking to artificial intelligence to spot diseases, prioritize cases and improve patient outcomes – results that also have the effect of lowering overall costs for the providers.

Pet spending

Two-thirds of American households own pets and spent an estimated $75 billion on them in 2019, according to the American Pet Products Association.

Pet food tops the list, followed by veterinary care but the there are other costs to consider: toys, treats, walkers/sitters, pet deposits, grooming, vaccines, lab tests, training supplies and medicine.

The average pet owner spends $1,100 to $2,000 within the first year of owning a new pet.