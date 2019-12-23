INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

Gender code

American Airlines is adding “U” and “X” options for gender when passengers buy tickets, joining a growing number of entities recognizing choices beyond simply male and female.

United Airlines with the first major airline to make the adjustment earlier this year.

Credit scores

According to Experian – one of the main credit reporting companies – the average credit score increased two points from last year to 682. This is the highest since 2011.

Experian says they see promising trends as Americans are managing credit better.

Generation Z had the lowest average score of 641 – while the Silent Generation had the highest at 731.

Gas prices

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gas has dipped 4 cents per gallon to $2.61 over the past two weeks.

The Lundberg Survey said pump prices are unlikely to continue to decrease as retailers around the country face higher costs.

The price at the pump is 18 cents higher than it was a year ago.

AAA says the current average in Indy is $2.44 a gallon.

Santa Claus

Monday is the last trading session befroe the traditional Santa Claus rally begins.

The stock market tends to have unusually strong performance during the final five trading days of the year and the first two trading days of the new year, which Wall Street nicknamed the “Santa Claus Rally.”