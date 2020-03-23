Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

Cummins

Cummins has suspended production at its Midrange engine plant in Walesboro for two weeks.

This is in response to the decision by its customers Fiat Chrysler to shut down pickup truck assembly until at least the end of March as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cummins has not announced any other plant closures or shutdowns, including at its Jamestown engine plant, though company officials said they cannot predict if and when further suspensions or shutdowns may arise.

Cummins says its financial results will be impacted by the change in production and it is concerned about demand for the rest of 2020.

My Work Choice app

More people are turning to mobile apps to find temporary work.

An app called MyWorkChoice and others like it may be the easy, new solution to finding temporary and permanent employment as quickly as possible.

The app connects job seekers with business owners and gets new employees trained as little as 24 hours.

Jobs

The U.S. private-sector job quality index estimates that some 37 million domestic jobs are vulnerable to layoffs.

Hardest hit would be restaurant workers, with some nine million jobs at risk. Education have some 3.2 million jobs at risk, while general stores have 2.8 million, according to the report.

XpresSpa

A New York-based operator of airport spas said it has started early high-level discussions about turning all of its locations into COVID-19 testing facilities.

XpresSpa said it has reached out to multiple government agencies.

The company would turn all 46 airport locations into COVID-19 testing facilities.