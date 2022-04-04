Business

Monday’s business headlines with Jane King

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Average gas price drops to $4.05 in central Indiana

The price of gas continues to move lower after hitting a record high. Two weeks ago, the average price in the U.S. on Sunday was $4.19, according to AAA. It’s down 14 cents since hitting a record high on March 11. AAA says the current average is $4.05 per gallon in central Indiana, about nine cents cheaper than a week ago.

Bird flu causes egg prices to surge

A rapidly escalating bird flu outbreak in the U.S., causing a surge in egg prices. The virus outbreak, the worst in seven years, is hitting midwestern egg laying flocks, including some Indiana farms. Prices are being driven higher by the diseases spread, but also by the upcoming Easter holiday, when demand for eggs is high.

34 people infected with norovirus in California

At least 34 people in California have contracted norovirus after eating raw oysters harvested in British Columbia, Canada. California issued a warning not to eat those raw oysters. Officials have closed multiple growing regions for sanitary contamination.

Elon Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter

Elon Musk has taken a 9% stake in Twitter, making him the largest shareholder of the company. It’s about a $3 billion stake.

With a stake that big, Musk wants to have some influence on how the company operates. He has spoken out on Twitter about how he feels like it’s not really free speech now.

Twitter is also tinkering with a potential new feature that can allow users to co-author tweets. Twitter says thee collaborations will make it easier for companies and influencers to post brand partnerships and other sponsored content.