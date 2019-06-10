INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

RV impact

A new study from the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association says the RV industry continues to have a major impact in Indiana.

It says the RV industry contributes $32.4 billion to the Hoosier economy each year.

Indiana tops the list of states for its total economic activity, accounting for more than a quarter of the $114 billion overall economic impact the RV industry has on the industry.

FedEx

FedEx will stop air shipments of packages for Amazon.

The online retail giant is expanding its own delivery business.

FedEx says it’s “a strategic decision” that will let FedEx focus on thousands of other retailers, including Target, Walgreens and Walmart.

Their deal expires June 30.

Cannabis

Cannabis has been extending its reach through legalization over the past several years.

The marijuana business Factbook says for 2018, revenue from both legal recreational and medical cannabis in the US pegged at between $8.6 billion and $10 billion.

In 2020, it will likely surpass the projected $15 million in yearly revenue generated by the National Football League.