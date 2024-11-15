More cases of E.coli linked to McDonald’s onions

More cases of E.coli tied to McDonald’s

There’s an update for the E.coli outbreak at McDonald’s that’s linked to tainted onions.

According to the CDC and the FDA, the total number of those sickened by E.coli has risen from 90 people, which was reported last week, to 104.

Four people so far have developed a condition that can caused kidney failure and a person in Colorado died.

Boeing lays off 17,000 workers

Boeing says it is issuing layoff notices to employees who are included in the aerospace giant’s broader workforce reduction plan.

Approximately 17,000 jobs will be cut.

The workers were told this week and will leave the company in mid-January.

Boeing’s new CEO told workers the company “faces lots of challenges” and “making tough decisions.”

Ben & Jerry’s says parent company stifles Palestinian support

Ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s said in a lawsuit that parent company Unilever has silenced its attempts to express support for Palestinian refugees and threatened to dismantle its board and sue its members over the issue.

Ben & Jerry’s says it should be allowed to voice its political concerns and not do business in Israel, while Unilever believes Ben & Jerry’s political outspokenness is hurting the entire company’s business.

30% of student loan borrowers report hardships

Thirty percent of federal student loan borrowers say they’ve gone without food, medicine or other necessities due to their monthly bills.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau also says 38% of people with federal student loans said they carried credit card debt that they wouldn’t have otherwise.

Around 44% of borrowers said their education debt delayed when they could by a home, and 26% said the debt pushed back when they’d start a family.

Record-breaking holiday spending expected

The National Retail Federation is projecting a record-setting 183.4 million people to shop in stores and online from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year.

Earlier this month, NRF already forecasted spending during November and December will grow to as high as $989 billion dollars!

And just when you think everyone is staying home and cozy on Black Friday – NRF found 65% of Black Friday shoppers still plan to shop in-stores.