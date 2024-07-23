Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Muncie factory to close; 62 jobs lost

North American Stamping Group located in Muncie, Indiana, 3401 W. 8th Street. (Provided Photo/North American Stamping Group's website.
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Muncie facility that produces stampings and automated assemblies for the automotive industry will be shutting down this fall, resulting in the loss of 62 jobs.

According to a WARN notice filed on Tuesday, North American Stamping Group has informed the state of its intention to close its facility by Nov. 30.

Company says it is consolidating operations, closing Muncie as well as a facility in Ohio.

The notice states that the closure will be permanent.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Purdue football reacts to last-place...
Sports /
Advancing DNA technology helps ID...
I-Team 8 /
Bourbon Bling Bowtie 2024: A...
All Indiana /
Marisa Peters: Broadway vocalist and...
All Indiana /
Medicaid still short on cash...
Political News /
‘Hayley and the Crushers’ to...
All Indiana /
Indianapolis first responders to be...
All Indiana /
Illinois police release bodycam video...
National News /