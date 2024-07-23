Muncie factory to close; 62 jobs lost

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Muncie facility that produces stampings and automated assemblies for the automotive industry will be shutting down this fall, resulting in the loss of 62 jobs.

According to a WARN notice filed on Tuesday, North American Stamping Group has informed the state of its intention to close its facility by Nov. 30.

Company says it is consolidating operations, closing Muncie as well as a facility in Ohio.

The notice states that the closure will be permanent.