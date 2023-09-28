National Coffee Day deals: Free drinks at Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme and more

New York (CNN) — This Friday is arguably the best day of the year: It’s National Coffee Day.

Coffee shops, large and small, celebrate it annually with free (what else?) coffee and other deals. Peet’s is even offering a “Disloyalty Program” that incentivizes customers of its rivals to switch.

Sixty-seven percent of Americans drink coffee every day — more than any other beverage, including water — according to National Coffee Association (NCA).

A recently released NCA report also said that coffee consumption continues to “bounce back” from the Covid-19 pandemic, notably with at-work consumption growing as companies compel their workers to return to the office. In fact, enjoying an in-office coffee has “rebounded to pre-pandemic levels” with 36% of Americans participating. People drinking coffee at home are still above their pre-pandemic levels at 82%.

Here’s how some of the bigger chains are celebrating: