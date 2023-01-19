Business

Netflix founder Reed Hastings stepping down as co-CEO

In this photo illustration a computer and a mobile phone screen display the Netflix logo on March 31, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. - According to Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, Netflix viewership is on the rise during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Netflix announced Thursday that its founder Reed Hastings is stepping down as co-CEO at the company and will serve as executive chairman. Hastings will be replaced by co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters.

“Our board has been discussing succession planning for many years (even founders need to evolve!),” Hastings wrote in a blog post on Thursday. “As part of that process, we promoted Ted to co-CEO alongside me in July 2020, and Greg to Chief Operating Officer — and in the last 2½ years I’ve increasingly delegated the management of Netflix to them.”

Hastings founded Netflix in 1997 and changed the way countless households watched movies and shows, first with its DVD by mail business and later with its streaming video service.

Under Hastings leadership, Netflix disrupted legacy movie rental companies like Blockbuster and helped shake up Hollywood by kicking off an arms race investing in original content. It also survived a notable misstep in 2011 when the company briefly planned to spin off its streaming service from its DVD business, with the latter to be re-branded as Qwikster.

Last year, however, Netflix saw its stock and reputation take a hit after losing subscribers amid heightened competition from rival streaming services. In response, Netflix introduced a lower-priced, ad-supported tier for the first time in its history.

Those changes may be paying off. In its earnings report on Thursday, the streamer said it added more than 7.6 million subscribers during the final three months of last year, well above the 4.5 million additions it had projected, for a total of more than 230 million subscribers worldwide.

The company said the growth also indicates that its ad-supported subscription offering, which launched in November, has gained traction.

Shares of Netflix rose nearly 4% in after-hours trading following the Thursday report.

The company said in a Thursday statement that the leadership change “makes formal externally how we have been operating internally.” And Hastings added in his blog post that Sarandos and Peters have “complementary skill sets, deep knowledge of entertainment and technology, and proven track record at Netflix.”

“Since Reed started to delegate management to us, Greg and I have built a strong operating model based on our shared values and like-minded approach to growth,” Sarandos said in a statement. “I am so excited to start this new chapter with Greg as co-CEO.”