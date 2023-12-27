New data reveals holiday sales shopping trends

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have come and gone, but the holiday sales continue for last-minute shoppers.

Kristin McGrath, a shopping expert at RetailMeNot, joined Daybreak on Wednesday to discuss where post-holiday shopping is heading as we move into 2024.

RetailMeNot conducted a survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers on its website and found that 59% of shoppers say they plan to shop during future New Year sales.

Consumers also plan to shop 2024 sales events including:

January clearance sales: 68%

Valentine’s Day sales: 62%

Presidents’ Day sales: 43%

Martin Luther King Jr. Day sales weekend: 41%

Those shopping during New Year’s sales are planning to spend an average of $251, and the most popular items to buy include:

Clothing: 42%

Food and beverages: 34%

Household supplies: 32%

Home goods and décor: 30%

Makeup and skincare: 25%

Electronics: 22%

“The after-Christmas/New Year sales period is a big one. We see more people shopping during Black Friday and some of the really big ones, but this period and then it also includes the January clearance sales. We are going to see more than half shopping with 68% actually shop in January clearance sales this year,” McGrath said.

