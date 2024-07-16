New firm focuses on protecting assets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When beginning as entrepreneurs, putting plans in place to safeguard assets and legacy is key, but navigating the complexities of legal planning can be daunting.

That’s where The CPG Law Group comes in. It is a newly launched firm dedicated to filling that role in Indianapolis. It is co-founded by Kayla Hill and Soroya Garner, and specializes in educating on intellectual property and legacy planning. They aim to help people understand legal processes and provide tailored solutions.

The firm seeks to equip people and businesses with the tools needed to protect their innovations and secure their legacies.

To introduce themselves to the community, The CPG Law Group is hosting Vision to Venture, a free event designed to inform and engage attendees on intellectual property and legacy planning. The event is scheduled from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 9 at the 9100 Keystone at the Crossing business center.

For information about The CPG Law Group and its upcoming event, visit their website. Here are their social media: @cpglaw (Instagram) and @thecpglawgroup (Facebook, LinkedIn). Email is info@thecpglawgroup.com.