New Greenwood restaurant to give away food to civic workers on Thursday

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — BIBIBOP Asian Grill will make its debut in Greenwood on Thursday. Celebrate the new location by getting $5 off your in-store order by simply wearing orange on the grand opening day.

Famed for its Korean-inspired, healthy, and unprocessed food, BIBIBOP allows guests to craft their own personalized bowls with fresh ingredients and flavorful options.

As a token of appreciation, the restaurant will be giving away free bowls to civic workers. Medical professionals, educators, and first responders (police and fire department members) can enjoy a complimentary bowl on grand opening day with a valid ID.

In addition, 50 lucky patrons will win a year’s worth of BIBIBOP bowls—52 free bowls to use weekly at the restaurant located at 8603 S. Emerson Ave.