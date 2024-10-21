New luxury stores to open at the Fashion Mall

A rendering shared June 12, 2024, shows how the redevelopment of The Fashion Mall at Keystone could look when completed in 2026. (Provided Image/Simon)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Fashion Mall at Keystone announced several new luxury stores are coming to the shopping center.

Indianapolis-based mall owner and real estate developer Simon said in a press release that David Yurman, Marc Jacobs, and State & Liberty will open in October and November.

David Yurman is described as America’s foremost luxury jewelry and timepiece brand offering a timeless model of inspiration, innovation, and consummate craftsmanship. The store will open across from Louis Vuitton this month, near Gucci and Anthropologie.

Marc Jacobs will open this November, next to Altar’d State. Mall leaders say the brand continues to celebrate authentic style with everyday and extraordinary pieces.

State & Liberty is described as a trendy menswear brand that makes athletic fit, performance fabric clothing for men. Mall officials say the store will open a pop-up location in November, before moving to a new location after the shopping center’s redevelopment is completed.

The redevelopment, first announced in April, began following the Saks Fifth Avenue retailer’s closure in July. Simon says that the renovated space left behind by Saks Fifth Avenue will be “modern, sophisticated” office area.

One Keystone Crossing would open in the last three months of 2026 with 100,000 square feet of office space.

Simon described the multi-level redevelopment as a “new standard for the workplace of the future.” The mall also announced that the Best Chocolate in Town is moving to a new location near Doc. B’s.

You can find more information on the latest updates and new additions to The Fashion Mall at Keystone here.