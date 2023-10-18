New movie theater and eatery to replace old Georgetown Cinema on Indy’s west side

An artistic rendering of the new Alamo Drafthouse Cinema that will house the former Georgetown Cinema on Indianapolis' northwest side. (Provided Photo/Alamo Drafthouse Cinema)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Texas-based movie theater and eatery Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is making its grand debut in Indianapolis coming next spring.

Sojos Capital, an Indianapolis-based property management company, announced plans on Tuesday to bring the first Alamo Drafthouse as part of city efforts to revive Indy’s northwest side. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate the announcement.

The new Indianapolis location will replace the old Georgetown Cinema on Lafayette Road, across the street from Lafayette Square Mall, and include a 14-screen theater with 1,000 seats.

A release made Tuesday says future moviegoers can expect to also enjoy made-from-scratch food items, local beers on tap, and craft cocktails – all ready to be delivered to their seats.

Fabio de la Cruz, principal of Sojos Capital, says the unique and cool experience Alamo Drafthouse brings goes into the heart of the northwest side revival vision. “Alamo will bring new life and energy to the neighborhood. We are standing by our commitment to revitalize the northwest side neighborhood and are excited to start our first commercial project of many in the area.”

According to the release, Alamo Drafthouse will also have a strict no-talking/no-texting policy to provide a distraction-free movie experience, along with an ad-free preshow, dynamic surround sound and 4K projection for each screen, and host a variety of events that will invite movie lovers to share their love of all things cinema.

The theater is expected to open in Spring 2024.