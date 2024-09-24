New proposal could ban smart cars that use Chinese or Russian tech

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King, where she discusses Boeing’s new offer to striking workers and how a new proposal could ban smart cars from using Chinese or Russian technology.

Boeing makes new offer to striking workers

Boeing made a new offer to its striking machinists union in hopes of ending a walkout that is costing the cash-strapped jet maker hundreds of millions of dollars a week.

Boeing’s latest offer calls for a 30% pay increase over four years, up from the 25% in the previous deal. It also has increased bonuses and higher retirement plan contributions.

The union voted on Sept. 13 to reject the contract and went on strike.

Union officials said Monday that they had no input into the new offer and criticized the company for sharing it with union members and the news media.

Survey: Ageism is a problem in workforce

A survey of 2,000 employed Americans found that fear of ageism in the workplace is real, as Baby Boomers expressed the most concern.

Those who are worried about their age affecting their job are concerned about their physical mobility and health, the amount of work they can take on and how going through a major health change would affect their job.

Conducted by Talker Research for Intimina, the survey also showed that when it comes to women, specifically, those who work under a female manager are more likely to feel like their workplace is a safe space for all conversations.

Dockworkers strike could impact farmers

A dockworkers strike on the east coast could hurt farm exports.

Soybeans, soybean meal, and other agricultural products exported via containers would be affected.

The strike would also significantly impact exports of chilled or frozen meat, eggs, and other livestock products, which are primarily shipped in containers.

Proposal would ban smart cars using Chinese or Russian tech

The U.S. Commerce Department proposed a ban on the sale or import of smart vehicles that use specific Chinese or Russian technology because of national security concerns.

A U.S. government investigation that began in February found a range of national security risks from embedded software and hardware from China and Russia in U.S. vehicles, including the possibility of remote sabotage by hacking and the collection of personal data on drivers.

Survey: Shoppers hold off on big buys until after election

Nearly one out of every five respondents to the Kroger-owned data analytics firm’s survey said they are holding off on big-ticket item purchases until after the election, and 15% are waiting on making any investment decisions.

Younger shoppers are the most likely to take a wait-and-see approach to spending until after the election.

Shoppers are looking to save money this year with 71% prioritizing sales, deals, and coupons