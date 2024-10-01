Search
New safety standard approved for nursing pillows

by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission has unanimously approved a federal safety standard to make nursing pillows safer for families.

This new standard comes after babies have died and been injured due to the product over the years.

Consumer Reports policy counsel Oriene Shin joined News 8 on Tuesday to talk about the approval.

Shen says she applauds the CPSC for the new standard, saying it will drive necessary improvements for pillows to keep infants safe.

The new standard will make nursing pillows safer “by incorporating design changes, testing requirements, and clearer warning labels to help prevent their use for sleeping, lounging, and propping up a baby.”

The changes will also require new nursing pillows to be firmer and prevent them from shaping to the baby’s face.

