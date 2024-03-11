New sub shop donates 1,000 meals to Indianapolis high school

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Eat One, Give One” is the campaign a sub shop that gave free meals to 1,000 students at an Indianapolis high school on Monday.

To commemorate the grand opening of its first store in Indianapolis, Cousins Subs collaborated with the nonprofit Elevate Indianapolis, which supports urban youths, for the special campaign.

For every 7½-inch sub sold during the first 30 days of operation, the shop has pledged to donate a meal to a local child, for a total of up to 1,000 meals.

Justin McCoy, the vice president of marketing for Cousins Subs, said, “Oh, we’ve got plenty, we’ve got plenty of food. Our staff was up all night long making subs, cookies, and getting chips ready, and we’re really excited to serve the students here today.”

Arsenal Technical High School, where the students received the free subs on Monday, also hosted a resource fair at the same time, allowing students to connect with community partners for potential jobs and internships.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.