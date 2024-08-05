New technology helps Olympic athletes beat the heat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King where she discusses new technology at the Olympics, summer jobs and more.

Olympic athletes use high tech gadgets to beat the heat

From wearable heat sensors to inflatable ice pools, Olympic athletes are adjusting their training and performance routines for extreme heat.

An analysis in The Lancet, a British medical journal, last year ranked Paris as the European capital most vulnerable to heat waves.

A CORE Sensor worn by Kristian Blummenfelt provides insight into an athlete’s physiological response when his core body temperature peaked at an estimated 40.8 degrees Celsius and needed medical attention.

The marathoners are the ones most likely to use tech to monitor their health.

Teens with summer jobs are making more this year

The average hourly wage for a newly hired worker ages 15 through 19 came in at $15.68 in June, up more than 36% from the figure seen at the start of 2019.

That’s according to Gusto, a payroll service. Teen employment rates are also rising as companies boost pay and offer incentives.

At its peak this year, government data shows close to 40% of members of this age group are employed.

Survey: More adult children living with parents

in a recent survey by BOK Financial it was found that half of all parents surveyed said their child still lives with them because of the current economic climate.

Eighty-five percent of parents whose kids previously moved out are delighted they came back.

Of these respondents, a majority recall their child asking to move back in because they couldn’t afford to live on their own or wanted to save money.

Survey: 9 in 10 Americans have had a “Home Alone” moment

Many Americans say they have forgot something essential en route to their destination, according to new research.

While respondents aren’t forgetting their kids at home, they have forgotten a charger, toiletries and beauty products, sunscreen and even medication.

Commissioned by Crystal Geyser Alpine Spring Water and conducted by Talker Research, the survey also found that good habits often go by the wayside when traveling.

According to the results, healthy eating, budgeting and regular hydration are often ignored when Americans are away from home.