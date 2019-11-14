Nike unveils shoe designed for doctors and nurses

(WISH) — Nike has introduced a shoe designed for medical professionals.

The company says the Nike Air Zoom Pulse is designed for “nurses, doctors, home health providers and others who work tirelessly to support patients.”

The shoe is designed for easy removal, one-handed entry and easy cleaning.

It also has an elastic strap on the back to keep your heel inside the shoe.

“The fit, cushioning and traction systems work together to secure the foot in all hospital conditions,” the company says.

A release from the company does not say when the shoe will be available in stores.