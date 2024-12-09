Nine Irish Brothers abruptly closes Mass Ave location

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Nine Irish Brothers pub in downtown Indianapolis on Massachusetts Avenue is closed.

Nine Irish Brothers did not give a reason for the closure. News 8 reached out to the business for a statement but has not heard back.

News 8’s Kyla Russell learned of the closing on Sunday after seeing a sign posted on the door that said, “Closed. Thank you for your patronage.”

The Google listing for the downtown location lists the restaurant as permanently closed.

The restaurant and bar was located on the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and N. East Street.

The chain’s website only lists the Lafayette and West Lafayette locations; it does not mention the Indianapolis location.

The restaurant and bar started 30 years ago according to the website.

“The story of O’Bryan’s Nine Irish Brothers begins 30 years ago, when founder Jerry O’Bryan told his wife, Jan, that if his other business didn’t work out, he wanted to open an Irish pub,” the website said.

“Jerry’s business, The Hairman, ended up being a campus icon, but after 30 years, two children and a grandchild, Jerry finally decided it was time to realize his dream, an authentic Irish pub serving traditional Irish fare, Guinness by the pint, and featuring live music and the friendly, upbeat atmosphere typical of Irish pubs world-wide.”