‘No choice’: Indianapolis tattoo parlor temporarily moves to Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Emotions are running high among Indianapolis and Marion County tattoo parlor owners and artists, not allowed to reopen during the pandemic until at least June 1.

Indianapolis tattoo artist David Beery joined other artists and tattoo parlor owners in taking to the streets in protest Friday.

“It’s getting frustrating, you know what I mean? I feel like we have the right to feed our families,” said Berry from Steel Rod Tattoo.

Marion County has closed tattoo parlors for two months so far because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Isabel Ortiz, who owns Zen Body Art Studio in Indianapolis with her husband, said “We have to pay thousands and thousands of dollars monthly in our rent and we have no type of income. Most of our artists have lost their jobs. We are housing 10 artists right now. They all lost their jobs.”

So, the couple held signs in protest Friday outside the Steel Rod Tattoo at 3436 W. 16th St.



Eric Noe, the owner of Steel Rod Tattoo, said, “We challenge the mayor and anybody else to come and walk through like you guys did and see how sterile we can keep everything and see our sterile environment.”

On Monday, News 8 was there as Noe defied Marion County Public Health Department orders and opened his tattoo shop anyway. Within two hours, the health department shut down the parlor. It’s been closed since.

Noe decided to move everything temporarily to a space in Mooresville, in Morgan County, about 30 minutes from his tattoo parlor. He is temporarily set up shop inside The Painted Warrior parlor, 467 Town Center Drive in Mooresville. Tattoo shops, spas, barbershops and other personal services were allowed to open by appointment only in Morgan County on May 11.

“If I wanted to keep my clientele base and keep my customers happy and provide for my children, I’m glad and grateful that The Painted Warrior rents out to me and tells me that I can come out here and do this,” Noe said. “Yes, I had no choice but to do this.”

Despite the distance from his Indianapolis parlor, Noe said, he’s booked through the next month. “My clients fully support it.”

He hopes his business stays strong.

Noe told News 8 he will keep his business at the Mooresville location until at least June 1 or whenever tattoo shops can reopen in Marion County.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline