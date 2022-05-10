Business

No tanks: Some propane providers face shortages

by: Camila Fernandez
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’ve struggled to trade in your propane tank for your gas grill this spring, you’re not alone, but it’s not a shortage of propane that’s the problem.

Indiana propane company Co-Alliance Cooperative Inc. says there is a shortage of propane tanks, which can make it harder for some people to get propane. The company says there’s a shortage of supply in steel and manufacturing.

“The propane industry has experienced shortages in supply just like all industry has, so propane tanks are a little slower to get today than they were a few years ago,” said Mike Hayden, propane manager of Co-Alliance Cooperative.

Co-Alliance distributes propane in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Michigan. While they aren’t experiencing any problems, they say some people might be struggling to get propane from other companies.

Some companies in downtown Indianapolis tell News 8 they have fewer tanks and are sometimes waiting two weeks for propane to arrive.

“If you partner with the right company, then they have reserves of those tanks and able to still grow business and still be able to deliver to their customers,” Hayden said.

Hayden also says fewer people working in the propane industry may be contributing to supply issues.

