McDonald’s is the next major company to abandon DEI policies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jane King takes a look at Tuesday’s business headlines, from the first bird flu death in the U.S., to McDonald’s shift in policies, and the increasing difficulty for white-collar workers to find employment.

First U.S. bird flu death

The first U.S. Bird flu death has been reported in a louisiana patient.

The patient, who was older than 65 and had underlying medical conditions, was hospitalized weeks ago in critical condition with severe respiratory illness.

The louisiana patient’s death does not change the overall assessment by the centers for disease control and prevention of the immediate risk to the public’s health from H5N1 bird flu, which remains low.

McDonald’s is the latest company is to ax dei policies

McDonald’s cites the shifting legal landscape.

The comapny said it will retire specific goals for achieving diversity at senior leadership levels. It also intends to end a program that encourages its suppliers to develop diversity training and to increase the number of minority group members represented within their own leadership ranks.

White-collar jobs are harder to find

While the labor market looks healthy overall, unemployed workers in high-paying, white-collar jobs are struggling to find new positions.

The wall street journal reports jobs in areas including tech, law and media have become increasingly difficult to obtain, as businesses offering these roles slow down their hiring after a post-pandemic boom.

Amazon new fire safety device

Amazon’s ring doorbell and security camera is now also a smoke alarm. It is partnering with the fire safety product maker Kidde.

The companies will launch two models in April, along with a 5 dollar per month smoke monitoring subscription service.

It gives users access to round-the-clock professional monitoring and emergency dispatchers.