Orange juice fans sour over new Tropicana bottle design

Trump DOGE team hope to start tax filing app

If some members of the Trump team have their way, we may be able to file taxes on an app.

The “DOGE” team of government efficiency, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, have discussed overhauling the tax system to let Americans file their taxes through a mobile app.

The pair view it as an opportunity to improve how millions of taxpayers interact with the federal government, according to The Washington Post.

Netflix faces lawsuit over Tyson-Paul stream quality

Netflix is facing a proposed class action from subscribers who were plagued by persistent buffering and freezing glitches that caused them to miss parts of the boxing spectacle between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

The lawsuit , which is seeking class action status, says netflix breached its contract with customers.

Netflix says the total number of people who watched the fight, live and later, was 108 million .

Uber offers XXL for airport pickups

Uber has some ideas to make holiday travel easier: it’s offering an XXL option this year for people with lots of luggage.

The XXL guarantees trunk space and seats for up to five people.

It’s available for up to 60 airports nationwide.

Price of Thanksgiving meal down from last year

Meanwhile, the national average for a “classic” Thanksgiving meal for 10 will cost about $58 in 2024, roughly 5% less than 2023, according to the American Farm Bureau Foundation

Turkey prices had the largest impact on that decline.

Food inflation overall has decreased significantly from pandemic-era highs.

Fans upset with new Tropicana bottle design

The carafe shape and crown cap of the orange juice bottle that has become synonymous with the brand was introduced in 2011 — but earlier this year that shape disappeared.

The brand debuted a new bottle that was intended to be more environmentally- and user-friendly and was reportedly a direct response to customer feedback — but many customers aren’t happy with it.