Outdated car seats can be traded for $30 gift cards

(WCMH) — For the rest of September, local Walmart stores will give you a $30 gift card for your outdated child car seats.

The car seat trade-in event runs through Sept. 30. Car seats collected during the program will be recycled by TerraCycle, thereby diverting components from landfills.

People can take car seats to the customer service desk of a participating Walmart and receive a $30 gift card good for any in-store or online purchase.

Any brand of car seat is accepted, with a limit of two per household. Booster seats are not eligible.

A Walmart webpage lets you enter your ZIP code for local stores that are participating.

