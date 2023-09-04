Panda Express to pay $1.4M settlement over delivery fees

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Panda Express is paying out $1.4 million in cash and free food to settle a class-action lawsuit over its delivery fees.

The popular Chinese food chain was accused of pulling a bait-and-switch, promising a flat-rate delivery fee of $2.95 only to add an extra 10% ‘service fee’ on orders.

Anyone who ordered online or mobile delivery from Panda Express between July 17, 2020, and Feb. 16, 2022, and was charged a service fee is eligible for a piece of the settlement, according to the settlement administrator’s website.

Claim forms can be filled out and submitted online. Customers will need to have their unique ID number, which is included in an email notice, to complete the form. Those who don’t have one, don’t worry! You can request one here.

According to the website, as part of the claims process, those eligible must choose between receiving about $10 in either cash or meal vouchers. The amount of cash may be higher or lower depending on how many valid claims are submitted.

Payments and vouchers will be disbursed if the settlement is approved on Nov. 8, but only after any appeals are resolved, settlement administrators said. The appeals process can perhaps take more than a year.

The deadline to file a claim is Jan 10, 2024.