Parents cutting corners to save on supplies ahead of upcoming school year

Parents going the extra mile to save on school supplies

Three in four parents are trying anything to save money on school supplies, according to a new study.

Commissioned by the Krazy Coupon Lady and conducted by Talker Research, some say they would even do some extreme things to save money.

Among the cost-saving ideas are hoarding school supplies throughout the year, looking for half-used items around the home, and dumpster diving.

Meijer launching school supply list technology

Meijer is launching a new feature to help families get the school supplies requested by their teachers.

The new digital school supply list allows parents to enter their zip code, search for their school’s supply lists, and then add those items to their cart with a single click.

This technology can be accessed through a QR code in the store or via the Meijer app or Meijer.com. The functionality connects Meijer shoppers to teacher-curated lists from more than 5,000 school districts.

Zillow: Housing market falling behind demand

Zillow says the new housing supply isn’t keeping up with demand. The housing market is short 4.5 million homes.

On the positive side, the housing market is turning more buyer-friendly as sellers cut prices and interest rates fall.

Study: Intensive animal farming may increase the risk of pandemics

Intensive animal farming may increase the risk of future pandemics, a new study has found.

The University of Exeter, in the United Kingdom, findings go against the conventional wisdom that industrialized farming reduces the risk of disease transmission between animals and humans.

Zoonotic diseases are those that are spread from animals to humans and are a major concern for public health.

Scientists estimate that zoonotic infections account for three in every four new or emerging infectious diseases in humans, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pepperoni ranked as the favorite pizza topping

A new survey from Black+Decker found that pepperoni ranked as the favorite pizza topping with three-quarters of Americans eating pizza a few times a month or more.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents say the ideal pizza night is spent watching a movie or TV show. The most common dipping sauces for pizza are garlic butter and ranch dressing.

When it comes to the most preferred style, Americans are divided between New York style and deep dish, which are the most favored.