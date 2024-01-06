Parrot food recalled over salmonella concerns

(WISH) — A parrot food sold in Indiana and other states has been recalled, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned Friday.

The 4-pound jar of 3-D Pet Products Premium Parrot Food is being voluntarily recalled over potential salmonella contamination, the FDA says in an announcement shared from the pet food manufacturer.

The parrot food comes in clear, plastic jars that are resealable. Labels on the jars say the food can be fed to amazons, cockatoos, macaws, mini-macaws, large conures and African grays.

Retailers and distributors received the parrot food in these states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

The announcement said, “Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.”

The recalled parrot food was made Oct. 25, and D&D Commodities Ltd. was working to remove the product from retail distribution centers. The recall only includes products with the UPC code 719195135045 and Lot. No. 102525G.

Customers can return the food to the place of purchase for a full refund, the announcement says. People with questions can contact D&D Commodities from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Central time on weekdays at 218-991-8015.