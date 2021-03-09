Pharmacy fulfillment solutions provider moving HQ to Indy, plans to hire 400

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Tuesday morning, a pharmacy fulfillment solutions provider, iA, announced plans to move their global headquarters to Indianapolis.

iA provides pharmacy automation fulfillment solutions to retail, hospital, federal health care and mail-order pharmacy markets.

Currently, employing 400 in New York state, the company plans to hire more than 400 people at its headquarters in Indianapolis by 2023.

The company plans to have the headquarters open and operational by April 2021.

“With a thriving tech ecosystem and history of life sciences excellence, Indiana is the perfect place for companies like iA to establish its home base,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “We’re excited iA has chosen to grow in Indiana and create hundreds of high-wage jobs for Hoosiers.”

“We’re excited to welcome hundreds of new jobs at iA’s new global headquarters, right here in Indianapolis,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Today’s announcement is a testament to our city’s strong partnership with the state of Indiana, as well as to our business-friendly economic ecosystem, our high quality of life and our ability to attract and retain high-wage jobs.”

