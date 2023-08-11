Plainfield logistics facility to close, cut 242 jobs

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Plainfield facility is set to close in October, eliminating over 200 jobs.

Alan Ritchey, Incorporated will close its facility towards mid-October, eliminating 242 jobs.

Employees for the plant were notified last week of its closing.

Alan Ritchey, Inc. is a family-operated company that describes itself as “a trusted leader in logistics” and has been servicing other businesses across the nation for over 50 years. It serves the government, industrial, agriculture, energy, and transportation sectors.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development has not posted the WARN letter as of 4 p.m. Friday to describe the reasoning for the facility’s closing.

The Texas-based facility is located among several different warehouses at 706 Columbia Road. That is at the northwest corner of Stafford Road and Ronald Regan Parkway.