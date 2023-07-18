Plastic recycler could bring 125 jobs to Connersville by 2025

Novolex Holdings plans to build and equip a portion of a 1.7-million-square-foot facility on 186 acres at 4747 N. Western Ave. in Connersville, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Novolex)

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A plastics recycling company is expected to open by 2025 and create 125 jobs in eastern Indiana, government leaders and Nova Chemicals Corp. announced Tuesday.

The Connersville facility will recycle plastic films into pellets that can be used to create packaging for food and drink, heavy-duty sacks, shrink wrap and other products, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. says in a news release. Novolex Holdings LLC will operate the Canada-based Nova’s business.

A Nova Chemicals news release says it plans to invest from $2 billion to $4 billion in multiple projects by 2030 to build its recycling business among other goals.

The state nor the business say in news releases how much will be spent to remodel and equip a portion of a 1.7 million-square-foot facility on 186 acres at 4747 N. Western Ave. The facility is off State Road 1 on the north end of the city of 13,000 residents. Connersville is about a 70-minute drive east of downtown Indianapolis.

The facility could become one of Connersville’s largest private employers. “Hiring for the new positions will begin in the second half of 2024 with new opportunities offering average salaries above the Fayette County average,” the Economic Development Corp’s news release says.

Stanley Bikulege, chairman and chief executive officer of Nova, says in a statement that the plant will join other recycling facilities in North Vernon, Indiana, and in Wisconsin.

Mubadala Investment Co. of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, owns Nova Chemicals, which employs 2,500 worldwide, the state’s news release says.