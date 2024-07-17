Prime Day event causes injuries for Amazon employees

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King where she discusses Amazon Prime Day injuries, streaming records and more.

Amazon Prime Day is a major cause of worker injuries

A senate committee released preliminary results of a yearlong investigation into Amazon’s warehouse working conditions.

They found the annual sales event is a major cause of serious worker injuries, whether its heavy lifting or working around dangerous equipment like conveyor belts.

An Amazon spokesperson said the report ignores the progress Amazon has made and draws sweeping and inaccurate conclusions.

TV streaming hit a record high in June

Viewers binged more than ever before in June, with time spent streaming surging to 40% of total TV viewing time, based on Nielsen data.

So, what were people watching? Netflix’s new season of “Bridgerton” led the pack with 9.3 billion viewing minutes, followed by the Bryan Cranston drama “Your honor,” which logged 7.5 billion minutes across Netflix and Paramount+, despite being cancelled last year.

Experts are out with a new recommendation for children’s screentime

In as little as two weeks, parents could see significant improvements in their child’s mental health and behavior by reducing children’s screen time to just three hours weekly, according to new research published in JAMA Network Open done by researchers at the University of Southern Denmark.

On average, children spend seven to eight hours per day on screens for entertainment.

Technology could reduce the amount of energy used for AC

Cutting-edge technology could massively reduce the amount of energy used for air conditioning.

Roughly 10% of the world’s energy is used for cooling. Scientists are working with cooling technologies that would make AC more efficient.

The AirJoule system consists of two chambers, each one surface coated with this special material. They take turns at dehumidifying a flow of air.

Lab-grown meat is getting closer to tasting like real beef

Cultured meat that tastes and smells more appetizing could enhance public perception of artificial steaks.

Researchers have engineered cultured meat that releases beefy flavors at high temperatures, a development that could improve its appeal to diners.