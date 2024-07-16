Prime Day sales are expected to surpass last year’s sales

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King where she discusses Amazon Prime Day, back-to-school shopping and more.

Amazon Prime Day spending is expected to surpass $14 billion

Shoppers are likely to spend a record $14 billion during Amazon’s Prime Day this week, according to data analytics firm Adobe.

According to NBC, Amazon made $12.9 billion in sales during last year’s event.

The spending frenzy will kick off Tuesday and is expected to increase by about 10% from last year and acts as a vital component for the back-to-school shopping season.

Electronics will carry the largest discounts while apparel will be 20% off compared with 12% last year and home goods and furniture will be discounted by 17% compared to just 9% off last year.

Back-to-school spending expected to be down this year

A survey finds back-to-school spending will likely stay flat or drop as inflation persists.

Deloitte says shoppers are likely to spend $31.3 billion, or about $586 per student, in kindergarten to 12th grade.

Also, parents will prioritize value and convenience this year, turning to mass retailers and online stores.

New app takes classic works of literature and simplifies them

There’s a new app, Magibook, that takes classic works of literature and simplifies them for any reader. However, the app has stirred up some controversy.

Some believe the app strips away the potency of the original writings, and the emotions their authors were attempting to convey with their prose.

The app says it was created to democratize books and their ideas and is meant for English learners and children.

Southwest Airlines adds flights for Taylor Swift fans

Southwest Airlines is adding flights to its schedule to help Taylor Swift fans get to Eras Tour concerts in October.

The airline said it will offer 10 additional flights to and from Miami and New Orleans in October for Swift’s shows in those cities.

Survey: 4 in 10 Americans believe a text feels naked without emojis

Forty-one percent of Americans believe a message needs to include an emoji to be complete.

Seventy percent of Gen Z said emojis needed to be included within a message, compared to 46% of Gen X.

Conducted by Talker Research ahead of World Emoji Day on July 17, the survey revealed 58% of respondents believe emoji improve how we talk to each other.