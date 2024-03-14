‘$pring Cleaning’ for your finances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When you break out the buckets and brooms for spring cleaning at your home this year, one financial expert urges you to include a calculator or computer in your supplies. He says it’s a great time to tidy up your money.

“Literally, my wife and I actually meet and talk about our finances on the 15th of the month, and that’s tomorrow!” said Daybreak contributor Adam Young from Everwise Credit Union.

Young doled out advice in a series of spring cleaning steps for our viewers, starting with a review of your budget and bottom line.

“I also reference it as ‘cash flow.’ Identifying exactly where every single dollar that you have is on a monthly basis is most important to know exactly where you’re going,” he says.

Young also urges you to take an honest assessment of what you NEED versus what you WANT. “It really comes down to where you shelter, your food, your clothing, and water. And that’s really the need base,” he explained.

He does not scorn ‘needs’, though, they can serve as inspiration. “Once you get through all your needs on a monthly basis, and you have that little bit extra, then you go into those specific ‘wants’.”

He points to modern conveniences as a possible problem, too. Most of us have subscriptions that auto-renew, leading to passive spending that we may forget about.

“So those streaming subscriptions and the other ones can really eat into the bottom line,” Young cautions about what he calls ‘leaks.’ “You’re like, “Man, if I haven’t used this in a few months, is it really worth it?’”

He’s far from anti-technology, though, pointing out that the same tech that leads to unused subscriptions can also help you keep your finances in order.

Banking apps as we know them now are just a start, he feels.

“I think this is an area that in time is going to get better and better and better for you to take that snapshot, almost looking at your finances in real-time.”