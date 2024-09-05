‘Pumpkin spice pundit’ needed for taste testing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King, who discusses a slump in job openings and one unique job that is open — “pumpkin spice pundit.”

Purdue: Farm income down this year

The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer says farm income has slipped this year.

Weakening farm income caused farmer sentiment to drop by 13 points from July to August, the latest report says.

The harvest looks on track to be bountiful, but that is one thing driving down prices.

Job openings fall to lowest level since 2021

Job openings slumped to their lowest level in 3½ years in July.

Available positions fell to 7.67 million on the month.

Also, people say don’t seem confident they will find another job quickly, the so-called “quits rate” is holding steady.

28th death confirmed in Takata air bag recall

A 28th person has died in connection with the ongoing Takata airbag recall.

The U.S. government investigation into the defective — and possibly deadly — airbag inflators has gone on for 15 years.

Honda says a person was killed in Alabama while driving one of its vehicles equipped with one of the defective inflators. The deaths and injuries are caused when the airbags inflate and send metal parts toward the person in the car.

Half of Americans live with ‘unsalvageable’ clutter

Half of Americans have at least one room in their home that they believe is unsalvageable with clutter.

A survey by The Container Store found that this number may have changed over time, as 30% feel like they’ve outgrown their home, with apartment-dwellers particularly feeling cramped.

Nearly half of Americans who feel cramped in their home say they started feeling that way within a year of living there.

“Pumpkin spice pundit” needed for taste testing

Financebuzz is offering $1,000 to the ideal candidate to taste and rank pumpkin-themed foods this fall season.

If selected as the “pumpkin spice pundit,” the chosen applicant will taste and rate over 20 pumpkin-flavored foods with the cost being covered by a $500 Trader Joe’s gift card.

In order to be considered, applicants must live in the United States, be at least 18 years old, and live near a Trader Joe’s store, and love pumpkin-flavored items.