Purdue economist says income not keeping up with inflation

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH/AP) — Income is not keeping up with inflation, according to Purdue University professor Timothy Bond.

The associate professor of economics says the inflation rate is increasing rapidly month over month, but wage growth has not followed. He says that individual buying power has decreased from 3% to 5% over the last six months.

Bond blames supply-chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bond told The Associated Press, “The rosiest picture here is going to be that if we eliminate the pandemic, then everyone’s going to go back to the way things were, supply chains are going to uncrunch, our spending is going to return to its pre-pandemic habits and this will just work itself out. but increasingly its looking like that rosy picture is not going to come into place, so you have to look at more serious action. and that’s going to be fundamentally bringing the money out of the economy. that can come through higher rates of interest, that can come through tax increases, reduction in spending.”

Bond says just solving the supply chain issues probably isn’t enough to bring down inflation because of the levels it’s already reached