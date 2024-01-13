Quaker Oats expands recall of granola bars, cereals for salmonella risk

Quaker Oats in December 2023 recalled more than 40 granola bar and cereal products because they could be contaminated with salmonella. (Provided Photo/CNN/Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group Editorial/Getty Images)

(AP) — The Quaker Oats Co. has added two dozen additional types of granola bars, cereals and snack foods to a December recall over possible salmonella contamination.

The company, which is owned by PepsiCo., announced the additional recall in the U.S. and Canada on Thursday.

The expanded recall includes Quaker Chewy Granola Bars and Cereals, Cap’n Crunch Bars and select cereals, Gamesa Marias Cereal, Gatorade Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Bars, Munchies Munch Mix and snack boxes that contain those products.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has received at least 24 reports of adverse events related to the products initially recalled, but no illnesses have been confirmed to be linked to the foods, an agency spokesperson said Friday. Adverse events can include medical problems, but also complaints about off taste or color of a product, defective packaging or other non-medical issues, the official said. FDA will continue to investigate the reports.

Salmonella infections can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach pain. In rare cases, the bacterial infections can be fatal.

Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed and throw them away. The company’s recall website has additional information and details on reimbursement.

