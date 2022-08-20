Business

‘Quiet quitting’ gains traction in workplaces

(CNN) — Do you feel burned out at work? Are you tired of doing extra for your job, but not getting paid for it?

“Quiet quitting” might be for you.

The term has picked-up steam on social media recently.

In July, a TikTok video on “Quiet quitting” went viral. Now, more than 8 million have viewed it.

It essentially means no more coming in to work early, or going overtime for your job without extra compensation.

If you’re working at home, “Quiet quitting” means turning off the laptop after your job’s scheduled hours.

The trend is catching on, especially with Generation Z workers as they look to reassess their lives outside the workplace.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been an era of change for many companies and their employees, as both adjust to more of a culture of remote working.