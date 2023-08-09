Search
Raising Cane’s planning to open new location in Westfield

Baskets of chicken fingers and fries at a Raising Cane's restaurant. (Provided Photo/Raising Cane's)
by: Michaela Springer
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Sigh no more, chicken lovers – Raising Cane’s is planning to open a third location in the Indianapolis area.

The Texas-based chain is planning to open a new location in Westfield. The Westfield Advisory Planning Commission approved the plans for the restaurant Monday night.

This will be the third location in Indianapolis, following behind Avon and Noblesville. Raising Cane’s has a fourth central Indiana location in Bloomington.

The 2,800-square-foot store would replace the former Steak n’ Shake location on U.S. 31 in the Village Park Plaza, south of 151st Street.

A date for when the site might open has not been announced yet.

