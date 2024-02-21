Recalls issued for Jeep, Hyundai Genesis vehicles

(WISH) — Here are some recalls vehicle owners need to be aware of.

Nearly 200,000 Jeep vehicles are being recalled over an issue with the defrosting system.

The recall includes 2021 to 2024 Jeep Wranglers, and 2022 to 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokees. Jeep produced the affected vehicles from Sept. 2, 2020, to Aug. 24, 2023, and from July 23, 2021, to December 5, 2023, respectively.

Jeep will fix the issue by updating the hybrid control processor. It’s already implemented the new software in the models’ production, so motorists about to take delivery of a new Jeep don’t have to worry about the problem.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the software error could cause the system to malfunction.

Dealers will update the software free of charge. Letters will be mailed to owners April 5.

Another recall involves nearly 100,000 Hyundai Genesis cars for potential fire risk.

Hyundai is recalling 90,907 of its Genesis vehicles. Water may enter the starter solenoid and cause an electrical short, which can result in an engine fire while the car is parked or driving, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Genesis owners were advised to park outside and away from any buildings until the recall repair is complete. Dealership mechanics will install a remedy relay kit for free in the engine junction box.

Notification letters will be mailed April 13. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 855-371-9460. Hyundai’s numbers for this recall are 254(H) and 018G(G).

Hyundai Motor America is also recalling certain 2024 Palisade vehicles equipped with dark premium suede seats. The Occupant Detection System may fail to detect an occupant and deactivate the passenger-side front air bags. There have been no reports of injuries or deaths related to the issues so far.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.