Reconsider grabbing a bite at these 6 overpriced sandwich chains

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The days of $5 footlongs are a distant memory.

Higher food and labor costs are causing sandwich prices to rise, and customers aren’t happy about it.

Customers took to social media to vent about the prices at these six sandwich chains, according to ‘Eat This, Not That!’

Subway

“I bought a Subway Sandwich for 21 bucks,” said a customer on Reddit.

“Quality was always dubious but it managed to barely scrape by in the price-quality ratio curve. Now they are charging for them as if they were real subs,” said a Subway customer via Reddit.

Panera Bread

A first-time customer was “absolutely floored at the cost,” according to ‘Eat This, Not That!’

“I got a sandwich, cup of soup (the buy two combo), and chai tea. It was $28. Then I tipped.

So $30 for all that. Never again,” said Panera customer via Reddit.

Firehouse Subs

People on social media say they have paid between $15 and $18 for a sandwich.

Jimmy John’s

“The other day I bought a slim 1 and a slim 4 with cheese. $17.50,” a Redditor said.

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Amid mixed reactions, one customer argued, “If you’re paying $17 for a sandwich at Jersey Mike’s, then you are getting a giant, which is absolutely enough for two meals.”

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Last month, a customer took to X to write, “just left @Potbelly and it was expensive trash with little to no meat on it compared to @jerseymikes or @DiBellasSubs so sad.”