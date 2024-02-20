Report: Capitol One moves to acquire Discover

(CNN) — The Wall Street Journal reports Capitol One is buying Discover Financial Services.

The report cites people familiar with the matter.

The deal would combine two of the largest credit card companies in the United States. The Journal reports the all-stock deal could be announced as early as Tuesday.

Capitol One has a market value of more than $52 billion.

Discover’s market value is $28 billion.

The merger would be one of the biggest mergers so far in 2024.

Capitol One uses MasterCard and Visa for most of its cards.

The Journal reports Capitol One plans to switch at least some of them to the Discover Network, and keep the Discover brand.